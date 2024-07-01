R&A name Northampton Saints chief Mark Darbon as new CEO – this is what he must resolve

Mark Darbon believed to have got the job ahead of 'a remarkable array of candidates' - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote/R&A

The R&A has lured Mark Darbon from the Northampton Saints to become the new chief executive of golf’s governing body.

The Englishman is leaving Franklin’s Gardens – where he oversaw the club’s impressive rise to being crowned Gallagher Premiership champions last month – to take control in the famous office overlooking the 18th green at the Old Course in St Andrews. He will officially take up the role in November, with Martin Slumbers having announced his retirement in January.

It is understood that there were hundreds of applications for the position, with the former hockey international, who plays off a three handicap at Saunton Golf Club, winning the nod over what an insider told Telegraph Sport was “a remarkable array of candidates”. The salary is unknown but is believed to be seven figures.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be taking up these positions with The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and to be moving into golf, a sport I have always loved,” Darbon said in a statement.

“The R&A is a globally renowned organisation and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional game. I am looking forward to working with a hugely talented team of staff, the Club membership and such an impressive array of partner organisations to achieve even more success in the years to come.”

At 45, Darbon is believed to be the youngest secretary ever appointed by the Royal and Ancient, the 270 year-old institution with a global membership of more than 2,400. The club was known as “The R&A” until 20 years ago when a fresh organisation was spun off, with the R&A now essentially the administrative arm of the body that, in tandem with US Golf Association, is governing authority of the game and runs tournaments such as The Open Championship and The Women’s Open.

‘Darbon could just have accepted the challenge of his life’

Darnon - who was a former senior member of the organising committee for the 2012 Olympics in London - has earned rich acclaim for putting the Saints back on a sound financial footing after the pandemic and while the finances are always primary for the R&A with its development programmes across the world, the most pressing tasks for the new man will be the LIV saga and the distance debate.

The former continues to split the game, despite the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, and the R&A will soon need to decide if it will grant direct access to the Open from the breakaway league. There is also the thorny problem of LIV gaining world ranking points recognition.

Meanwhile, together with the USGA, the R&A is bringing in controversial rules to restrict the extraordinary lengths the modern pros drive the ball. With the PGA Tour and PGA of America against the proposal, this issue also has the potential to create a golf Civil War.

As an Oxford Blue at Worcester College and with a career in sports management across all of its aspects, Darbon could just have accepted the challenge of his life. Niall Farquharson, the R&A chairman, is confident the appointee has the necessary attributes.

“We were greatly impressed with Mark’s knowledge and experience of the global sport industry and his ability to develop successful teams and deliver fantastic events,” he said. “We believe he will be an excellent leader for The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and will play a key role in helping us to achieve our goal of ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for golf.”