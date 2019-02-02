R-Motorsport Aston's Jake Dennis loses Bathurst 12 Hour pole trophy

Dennis loses Bathurst 12 Hour pole trophy

Jake Dennis has been stripped of the Allan Simonsen Trophy after a technical breach rendered his stunning Bathurst shootout lap illegal.

The R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver put in a scintillating effort in the single-lap dash for pole with 2m02.494s run leaving him more than four tenths clear of the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While he was unable to take up pole position due to a two-place grid penalty for speeding in the pitlane during regular qualifying, Dennis has now been stripped of the pole trophy as well because of a technical breach.

According to event organisers Supercars, the issue is centred around the mandated rev limit threshold of his Vantage's engine.

Officials deemed it unintentional and related to the vehicle's manufacturer-supplied homologation documents.

The result is exclusion from the top 10 shootout and a spot on the outside of the fifth row for the start of tomorrow's race.

Dennis: It was a "lap of the gods" effort

Dennis loses Bathurst 12 Hour pole trophy

Speaking before the penalty was handed out, an elated Dennis said he would struggle to repeat his "lap of the gods" effort in the shootout.

Dennis said it was a career highlight, particularly given his lack of both shootout and Bathurst experience.

"It was a sensational lap, I don't think I could do it again," he told Autosport.

"It was the lap of gods, as they say. I was completely in the zone, the car was performing so well. I had every trust in it.

"Coming into the final sector I knew the lap was good, I knew it was close, and when I crossed the line and saw the 2m02.5s, it was a good feeling.

"I don't think anything's ever come close to that.

"I was so nervous going into the shootout. I've never done it before, there's a lot of pressure, and my first time at Bathurst... to come away with pole position is awesome."

Story continues

Dennis said the safety net of a guaranteed top 10 place meant he took a risky approach to his lap.

"No one really remembers second place," he said.

"I knew if I crashed I'd still be starting 10th, so I thought I'd go for it.

"The mountains section was on the absolute edge for the Aston Martin and for myself.

"It was an awesome lap from myself. I'm proud. It's not often that I give myself credit, but today I'm quite proud of myself."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus