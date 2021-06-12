R Madhavan Denies Reports of Collaborating With Director Lingusamy For a Telugu Film
R Madhavan has set the record straight that he is not teaming up with director Lingusamy for a Telugu film. From the past few days, speculations were that Madhavan was considered to play the antagonist in Lingusamy's upcoming film with Ram Pothineni. However, seems like it was just a rumour.
R Madhavan:
Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021
Also Read | Mani Ratnam Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of the Master Director Ranked by IMDb and Where To Watch Them Online (LatestLY Exclusive)