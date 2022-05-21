‘R.M.N.’ Review: A Transylvanian Village Erupts into Xenophobia in Cristian Mungiu’s Tense Social Drama

David Ehrlich
·6 min read
IWCriticsPick
IWCriticsPick

Chekhov’s gun has seldom fallen into hands as steady and menacing hands as in Cristian Mungiu’s poorly titled, expertly staged “R.M.N.,” which finds the elite Romanian auteur extrapolating the personal tensions that gripped his previous work (e.g., “Beyond the Hills” and the Palme d’Or-winning “4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days”) across an entire Transylvanian village. The result is ; a slightly over-broad story of timeless xenophobia baked full of local flavor and set right on the cusp of a specific moment in the 21st century.

The film begins far away from the snowy hamlet where most of it takes place, as the bull-headed Matthias (Marin Grigore) unceremoniously quits his job at a German slaughterhouse by head-butting his boss for calling him a “lazy Gypsy.” And so, with few other options and the cops on his tail, Matthias returns to the financially dispossessed hometown where he left his young wife Ana (Macrina Bârlădeanu) and their young son Rudi (Mark Blenyesi), who’s refused to speak ever since he saw something in the woods outside their house.

More from IndieWire

Matthias is one of the many able-bodied men who left his unnamed village in search of work once the local mine shut down, but that doesn’t mean anyone is excited that he’s come back. That’s especially true of his bourgeois, Hungarian-born ex (Judith State as Csilla), second in command at the struggling local bread factory that feeds the town’s economy as best it can.

An incongruously urbane woman who can often be found sitting in her kitchen with a glass of red wine and playing “Yumeji’s Theme” from “In the Mood for Love” on her cello, Csilla refuses to entertain Matthias the first time he comes sniffing around her back door. When she does finally let him inside to fuck — a particular word choice that speaks to Mungiu’s emphasis on the conflicting agendas of language, which he often expresses through a rainbow of color-coded subtitles — Matthias leaves his precious hunting rifle at Csilla’s entryway as a symbol of his non-violent intentions. It would not constitute a spoiler to say that someone picks it up again before the movie is over, though I guarantee that you won’t be able to predict why.

If the tension that percolates beneath “R.M.N.” is immediately palpable in Mungiu’s signature sequence shots — the most arresting of which is a 17-minute long-take set at a bloodthirsty town meeting that collects most of the ensemble cast and splits their dialogue across 26 different speaking parts — the film is slow to reveal the root source of its unease. Unlike Mungiu’s previous features, which stuck to their harried protagonists with all the focus of St. Peter judging their souls, this one reins the implosive Matthias into something of a tour guide for its economic strife. By virtue of his boorishness and disloyalty, Matthias is the only person in town who has a seat at everyone’s table, if not a place in everyone’s bed.

When Matthias’ in-laws host a Christmas meal for their family — and the French boarder who’s come to keep track of the local bear population for an NGO — Matthias is there. When the reverend needs help with his livestock, Matthias is the first man he asks (the film’s unnamed village, evocatively played by an ex-UNESCO heritage site called Rimetea, is the kind of place where “would you kill my pig?” is a typical way of selling hello). And when Csilla needs someone to fetch one of the three men from Sri Lanka she’s legally hired for the low-paying factory positions that the local men won’t take, Matthias obliges without a word. Despite his personal experience with the prejudice that can result from doing foreign labor, Matthias fails to foresee the powder keg that the sweet man on the back of his motorbike is soon to ignite.

For the first half of the movie, in fact, Matthias is more a source of tension than he is a witness to it. Conversations about labor shortages and the lack of available men are largely peripheral to the domestic lives of characters like Csilla, even though she clearly suffers from both. Matthias’ economic anxiety can be felt wherever he goes — it’s suffused into his abusive disposition, and expressed through his toxic expressions of male strength.

During one unusually ravishing moment of transference, Tudor Vladimir Panduru’s watchful camera seems to capture that anger billowing through an ocean of brown leaves before scattering towards the other unemployed men in town. Men who aren’t having sex with the area’s last remaining job provider, and might be a bit faster to project their pent-up frustrations onto her new Sri Lankan employees.

Pulling harder and harder at the tension between complex socioeconomic forces and the simple human emotions they inspire, “R.M.N.” masterfully spins an all too familiar migration narrative into an atavistic passion play about the antagonistic effects of globalization on the European Union. This might be a good time to repeat my recent Cannes mantra: It’s more entertaining than it sounds. The bitter details of Mungiu’s story help with that, particularly as E.U. grants erupt into major focal points and background characters emerge into violent antagonists (standing out from each other even as they collect into a single mob).

There’s a rare elegance to the way that Mungiu establishes the history of this place and its cultural divisions, and an ominousness to the way he anticipates its future; imperceptibly set in 2019 despite being written in 2021, the movie finds some of the town’s more virulent racists referring to their Sri Lankan neighbors as “viruses” whose hands might spread any manner of unspecified disease. No matter what happens toward the end of “R.M.N.,” there’s a sense that what comes next will be even worse.

Keep looking forward and you might not get stuck on Mungiu’s title, which stands for “Rezonanta Magnetica Nucleara,” and only becomes even vaguely self-evident during the brief scene in which Matthias takes his ailing father to a big city hospital for an MRI (in-sourcing labor is seen as a major emergency, but outsourcing emergencies is simply a means of survival). The detour adds little to the mosaic that Mungiu is creating here, and typifies how this film’s more abstract ideas and universal symbols tend to distract from the meat of the drama at hand. As a character, Matthias’ father never quite earns his keep, and his son’s newfound muteness is resolved with a clumsiness seldom found in Mungiu’s work.

Only one sign — tacked on a wall early in the film, and translated into subtitled English as a beacon for Western audiences — pays off in the end. Its message reverberates through the hair-raisingly strange final moments of Mungiu’s latest in a way that allows “R.M.N.” to transcend its predictability while staying rooted to a very specific place; stranding Matthias somewhere in his once-comfortable middle ground between nature and understanding, hatred and despair. The sign reads: “Beware of wild animals.” They’re closer than he thinks.

Grade: B+

“R.M.N.” premiered in Competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. IFC Films will release it in theaters later this year.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Everything Ed Sheeran Has Said About Fatherhood

    Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, got married in 2018 and share two daughters together. They welcomed their firstborn, Lyra Antarctica, in 2020 and their second child in 2022. Here's everything the musician has said about being a dad

  • Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Dame Joanna Lumley on why she loves the Queen for ducking parliament opening for a horse show

    Dame Joanna Lumley has praised the Queen for choosing to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show - and not the State Opening of Parliament as her mobility declines. The actor told Sky News the monarch has "earned" the four days' worth of celebrations planned to mark her Platinum Jubilee next month after 70 years of serving the country. "I love the idea that she ducked opening parliament, but went to the lovely horse show," she said.

  • Former Russian mercenary lifts lid on secretive Wagner Group

    Marat Gabidullin is the first combatant from private Russian paramilitary company Wagner to break rank and talk publicly about the secretive organisation. He recounts his four years as a mercenary in eastern Ukraine and Syria in his memoir In the Same River Twice, now available in French. Gabidullin, 55, a Russian veteran with the airborne forces and a former bodyguard, joined Wagner in 2015. Injured in Palmyra, Syria, in 2016, he quit the unit in 2019. His memoir relates the battles waged by th

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL