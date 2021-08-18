R. Kelly's sex-trafficking trial opens in NY federal court: 'This case is about a predator'

R&B star R. Kelly faced a criminal trial jury for the first time in 13 years as federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday began laying out a sweeping case of multiple sex-crime charges, including racketeering and trafficking of women and young girls.

“This case is about a predator. That predator is the defendant,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, one of the three-member prosecution team, in her opening statement.

But Kelly's lawyer scoffed at what she said was an effort to paint Kelly as a Mafia-like figure and warned jurors they'll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.

One of Kelly's four-member defense team, Nicole Blank Becker, said in her opening that the prosecution was trying to set up Kelly as a "John Gotti figure," referring to the late New York mob boss.

“Evidence will show that this is unchartered territory,” Becker said. “We believe (the prosecution's) testimony will crumble when it comes to cross examination.”

The defense opening will resume after lunch.

R. Kelly arriving at the Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago for arraignment on June 26, 2019.

In her opening, Melendez described the stories of the six complaining witnesses, including the late singer Aaliyah and said clinical psychologists and DNA experts will testify. She said the evidence prosecutors will present will include DNA from an alleged T-shirt belonging to Kelly, birth certificates, texts, phone records, travel records, prescription records, search warrants and video/audio recordings of accusers.

Kelly sat at the defense table with his lawyers, dressed in a gray suit and wearing glasses. He leaned back in his chair, appearing stoic and sometimes frowning.

Prior to the opening statements, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly denied a last-minute motion to dismiss from the defense, which argued, among other issues, that Kelly should not be held criminally responsible for transmitting herpes to a minor because it is not life-threatening.

She also issued a warning to participants in the courtroom, which is closed to the public and media, about talking about the case during the trial.

“Don’t Twitter about it,” Donnelly said.

The government accuses Kelly of leading "a criminal enterprise" of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped Kelly to recruit women and underage girls for sex and pornography, and to cross state lines for that purpose.

He is also accused in the two-year-old indictment of bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, producing child pornography and knowingly infecting some victims with a sexually transmitted disease.

R. Kelly's attorneys Nicole Blank Becker (left) and Thomas Farinella arrive at federal court in Brooklyn on Aug. 18, 2021, for the start of the R&B star's first trial on charges he sexually abused women and girls.

Prosecutors will offer testimony that Kelly and his alleged confederates selected women and girls at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly in New York City and elsewhere, in violation of the Mann Act, the 1910 law that made it illegal to “transport any woman or girl” across state lines “for any immoral purpose."

Once at their lodgings, the prosecution contends, a member of Kelly’s entourage would set down rules about not speaking to each other, how they should dress and how they needed permission from Kelly before eating or going to the bathroom. Also, they allegedly were required to call him “Daddy.”

Kelly's defense lawyers have argued that Kelly’s accusers were groupies who went to his shows and made it known they wanted to be with him. The women only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted against him, they said in court documents.

Becker said in her opening that the prosecution's "grandiose" charges and their use of terms such as "enterprise" and "trafficking" is deliberate, aimed at invoking the federal racketeering law, known as RICO. She said these are "serious charges" but she rejected the accusation that Kelly is a "racketeering leader."

She said there is a “clear, distinct difference” between Kelly's personal life and R. Kelly’s business life and called the accusers at the trial “part of his personal life.”

“His personal life is not on trial,” Becker said.

Melendez gave the jury some details about the six accusers whose stories underlie the charges against Kelly, pointing out the wide age differences between the singer and the accusers at the time they met. They are being referred to in court only by their first names, as ordered by Donnelly.

Attorneys and accusers of R. Kelly showed up for the first day of his federal trial in Brooklyn on Aug. 18, 2021. Attorney Gloria Allred (center), who represents some accusers, joined family members of Joycelyn Savage; her parents have long complained that their daughter was Kelly's prisoner.

Aaliyah met Kelly at age 12 in 1992, when he was 24, and by the time she was 15, she thought she was pregnant, Melendez said.

The trial in the Eastern District of New York's Brooklyn courthouse is expected to last a month and feature multiple witnesses, with as many as a dozen female accusers and two male accusers.

None of the accusers will be fully named in court: Not the six women whose allegations of sexual abuse form the basis of the charges against him nor the dozen other accusers of uncharged crimes whose testimony prosecutors will use to establish an alleged pattern of past criminal behavior by Kelly.

The testimony is expected to include allegations that Kelly, now 54, secretly and illegally married teen singer Aaliyah, referred to as "Jane Doe #1," in 1994 when she was 15 because he feared she was pregnant.

Prosecutors accuse him of paying a bribe to get a fake ID for Aaliyah, showing her as 18, as he sought to protect himself from possible criminal charges – because a wife can't be forced to testify against a husband. Aaliyah was killed in a 2001 plane crash when she was 22.

This combination photo shows singer R. Kelly in Chicago on May 9, 2008, and late R&B singer Aaliyah in New York on May 9, 2001.

The jury of seven men and five women will be anonymous. Because of social distancing rules, they are sitting in the courtroom gallery, not in the jury box. Unusual for a trial of this high profile, the judge has barred the public and press from the courtroom due to the pandemic restrictions.

Reporters and other observers are confined to two overflow rooms and are watching the proceedings on a video feed. The trial will not be televised and no cameras or electronic devices will be allowed in either the courtroom or the overflow rooms.

Kelly, who's been locked up in a federal jail facility in downtown Chicago since his arrest there in 2019, also is awaiting trials in three other state and federal sex-crimes cases. For this trial, he is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

By coincidence or design, the Brooklyn case is first to come to trial, despite Kelly's last-minute decision to drop his original Chicago-based legal team and take on a new team led by a New York-based lawyer, Deveraux Cannick.

Kelly last faced a jury in state court in Chicago in 2008, when he was accused of child pornography. He was acquitted after the jury deliberated less than eight hours in a case that took six years to bring to trial.

