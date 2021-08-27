R. Kelly trial: Third accuser shares her story for first time: ‘I’ll never forget how he treated me’

NEW YORK — R. Kelly's sex-trafficking trial continued into a seventh day in federal court Thursday with the prosecution calling a third complaining witness to testify that when she was 17, Kelly subjected her to a months-long sexual relationship in which she was alternately terrorized and humiliated by his behavior and rage.

Weeping several times, the witness, who called herself "Stephanie" on the stand, said she sought out Kelly in Chicago in 1999 to help a friend with her singing aspirations. Instead, she wound up in what she described as an abusive relationship in which he frequently videotaped their sexual encounters.

She said she won't ever forget parts of the year 1999. “Because that was the lowest time of my life,” she said, crying. “I’ll never forget the way he treated me.”

She said Kelly would sometimes be “jovial” and then he would erupt in profane rages.

“He could put the fear of God in me,” she testified.

His sexual demands and his frequent videotaping of her in humiliating positions left her "disgusted" and feeling "less than," she told the jury. Once he flew her to Orlando but only saw her once over a long weekend, bringing her to a studio so he could record her giving him oral sex. She said she was crying on the way back to Chicago.

“I felt used, humiliated, degraded, she said.

Another time, she said, he had her give him oral sex while others were in a SUV. She described Kelly as quick to blow up over seemingly trivial matters, such as when she once asked about the whereabouts of someone in his entourage. She said he cursed her out and said, “Don’t ever ask about another man to me!”

Once he told her he would pick her up at the studio and take her to his home, telling her he wanted to make a video of them having sex, she said. She called her friend who told her to get out of there. Why did she go through with it, she was asked.

“I felt like I didn’t have a choice,” she said.

Why did she continue seeing him six or seven times a month for about six months, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata asked her. She said that he had sex tapes of her and she wanted to be in good standing with him so she could get the tapes. She never did, she said.

The last time she spoke to him was in late 1999.

Stephanie, now 39 and a wife and mother in Chicago, is one of the six main accusers whose allegations against Kelly underlie the racketeering and sexual abuse charges against him.

She said she was just 16 and in high school when Kelly saw her at a McDonald's in Chicago and sent an employee to approach her with his phone number, which she discarded. A year later, when she was working as a barista downtown, she learned Kelly was at a nearby Nike store and sought him out, hoping he'd listen to her friend Catherine's singing.

Instead, he invited her to his studio a few weeks later. When she arrived, she was escorted to a room and told to wait; he showed up hours later. They chatted a bit – she said he “wanted me to call him Daddy” – and then he initiated sex, she testified.

She told the jury she was at "the hardest point in my life" at that time, suffering from low self-esteem, sexual trauma from her family, from a former boss and from men on the street.

On cross-examination by defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker, Stephanie acknowledged she hired a lawyer in 2019, Gloria Allred, one of Kelly's most persistent legal foes who represents multiple accusers of celebrities charged with sexual abuse.

Becker pressed the witness on whether she made her own choices in regards to Kelly, to take his calls and to visit him at his home, at his studio or on the road. Yes, Stephanie said.

Did he ever physically abuse her? "He never hit me," she said, and she never saw him hit anyone else.

She said she and Kelly had sex “more than 15 times." Were you intimate by choice, Becker asked.

“We were intimate because I wanted to do what I needed to do” to help Catherine," Stephanie testified. She acknowledged she does not have a 100% perfect memory of everything that happened in 1999.

On re-direct, Shihata asked if she’s ever spoken publicly about her time with Kelly. “No, I’ve never done so,” she said, and she doesn't intend to do so after the trial. Why did she hire a lawyer? “I wanted to understand my rights.”

According to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, who is presiding, the trial will take Friday off, with prosecutors continuing to present their case Monday.

Meanwhile, as has happened at multiple pretrial hearings in the Kelly case, a few fans of the singer have turned up in the last week to support him outside the courthouse. Some have drawn intricate designs and slogans, such as "Free R. Kelly" and “You cannot diss-grace the king,” in chalk on the sidewalk.

Earlier on Thursday, the prosecution picked up its questioning of Tom Arnold, a witness who said he worked for Kelly between 2003 and 2011 and helped connect him with female fans.

Arnold returned to the stand to elaborate on his duties in the Kelly entourage, testifying that one job was to "hand out" small pieces of paper with Kelly's phone number to females in malls or at parties. He said he would also escort people backstage, to the hotel and to after-parties.

The pieces of paper were only given to females and “only at direction from Rob,” Arnold said.

Arnold also described Kelly's overbearing employment practices, including "fining" employees – docking their pay – for infractions such as failing to get lunch for Kelly, sleeping through a call and buying a sweatband for a female guest. He said he was once fined for not getting a female tour guide for Kelly at Disney World.

Arnold said there was an instance where everyone in the entourage was fined because someone “ate his donut.” By the time he left Kelly's employment in October 2011, he got a check from Kelly for $0, after Kelly paid him just enough to equal the taxes taken out, he testified.

“Wife wasn’t happy, I wasn’t happy, Rob wasn’t happy,” Arnold said of leaving.

On Wednesday, Arnold testified he held various jobs for the R&B star, including running errands and driving guests. He said that, whenever he drove Kelly's female guests, he’d turn his rearview mirror up "to avoid accidental eye contact," but didn't have to do that for male guests.

He said Wednesday that those were "the instructions I was given," handed down by former runners for Kelly.

Kelly, 54, is facing multiple charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering dating back decades and involving six women. One of those complaining witnesses, referred to in court as "Jane" (based on court documents and the opening statement by prosecutors last week, she appears to be Jane Doe #5), testified this week that Kelly made his girlfriends practice answering questions about him, in an effort to better defend him during his volatile CBS interview with Gayle King.

The witness said when she first met Kelly, he pressured her for sex before an audition. She said she eventually moved in with him while still a junior in high school and testified Kelly chastised or punished her for various reasons during their time together, including forcing her to have sex with another man while Kelly recorded it on an iPad. She wept when she testified she contracted herpes after sex with Kelly. She said Kelly hadn't disclosed he had a sexually transmitted disease.

In response, the defense presented letters on Wednesday in which the witness defended Kelly and accused her parents of using her sexual relationship to extract money from him and "destroy" his career. On re-direct questioning by the prosecution, the witness claimed Kelly told her to write those letters to her family.

Malak Benabdallah, a high school friend of "Jane" also took the stand on Wednesday, alleging the witness stopped communicating with her after leaving to be with Kelly, only occasionally sending text messages which were introduced as evidence.

In texts read aloud in court, messages "Jane" allegedly sent Benabdallah said Kelly monitored her phone and that she was "scared to have an abortion." . On cross-examination, Kelly's defense attorney asked whether the friend had any way to verify if these texts allegedly sent from the witness were true or not. The friend said she didn't know.

Jerhonda Johnson Pace, another complaining witness and the first Kelly accuser to testify at the trial (who has previously shared her story publicly), said she had sex with the singer when she was 16, although she initially told him she was 19, which is over the age of consent.

Pace testified she had to be granted permission by the singer to use the bathroom and that Kelly sometimes recorded their frequent sex sessions and would later show the recordings to her to point out where she could use “improvement.” She said she "ended up contracting herpes" while she was with Kelly in 2009.

Kelly's primary care doctor, Kris McGrath, also testified under subpoena that he was Kelly's doctor for 25 years until 2019. McGrath said he diagnosed Kelly with genital herpes, informed the star and told him to tell his sexual partners. He said he'd been prescribing Valtrex for Kelly since at least 2007, but could not say specifically when he concluded Kelly actually had herpes.

Kelly's former assistant and tour manager, Demetrius Smith, testified under subpoena and immunity from prosecution that he helped facilitate Kelly's illegal 1994 marriage to the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time.

Aaliyah is one of six women named by the prosecution in its sex-trafficking and racketeering charges against Kelly.

The government accuses Kelly of leading "a criminal enterprise" of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped Kelly to recruit women and underage girls for sex and pornography, and to cross state lines for that purpose.

He is also accused in the two-year-old indictment of bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, producing child pornography and knowingly infecting some victims with a sexually transmitted disease.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

