R Kelly: the allegations faced by the former ‘king of RnB’

This week, R Kelly finally stands trial. After spending the past two years incarcerated in Chicago over a separate federal sex-crimes case, the singer (full name Robert Sylvester Kelly) is now accused by Brooklyn prosecutors of being the ringleader of a criminal enterprise that saw him use his fame to sexually abuse numerous victims, many of whom were underage.

He also faces charges of coercion, racketeering and bribery, as well as breaking US federal law by “transporting girls for immoral acts”.

Allegations about R Kelly have been made almost as long as he’s been in the spotlight. It has taken the work of many journalists and those affected by Kelly’s alleged actions to get him in front of a jury. The fact that it has taken over two decades to get to this point, however, serves as a reminder that the entertainment industry isn’t as progressive as we like to think it is.

In 1994, for example, 27-year-old R Kelly married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah at a secret ceremony in Chicago. A song on her debut album of the same name, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’, was written and produced by Kelly and lyrically, describes a young girl wanting to date an older man.

The marriage was annulled in 1995, with neither of them discussing it publicly. Aaliyah isn’t mentioned in Kelly’s 2012 autobiography, with an author’s note explaining that “certain episodes could not be included for complicated reasons”. What followed next was two decades of public accusations from a string of employees, most of whom were underage at the time.

Next, in December 1996, Tiffany Hawkins sued Kelly for emotional distress and personal injuries. In court documents, she claimed she began having sex with Kelly when she was 15 and the relationship ended three years later in 1994, when she turned 18. Distraught, she tried to kill herself. The case was settled out of court, and despite these public accusations, Kelly won three Grammy awards in 1998 for his song ‘I Believe I Can Fly’. (He has since sold over 75 million records, and, until recently, was regularly celebrated as “the king of RnB”.)

In 2001, he was sued by Tracy Sampson, an intern who accused him of coercing her into an indecent sexual relationship when she was 17. “He often tried to control every aspect of my life, including who I would see and where I would go,” she said in her legal case against him. Again, the case was settled out of court.

Patrice Jones, a Chicago woman, claimed in 2002 that Kelly impregnated her when she was underage, and that she was forced to have an abortion. Montina Woods also sued Kelly that year, alleging that he videotaped them having sex without her knowledge. Again, both cases were settled out of court, with Kelly paying each woman an undisclosed sum in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement that meant neither of them could talk about their experiences.

Later that year, Kelly was arrested and charged with 21 counts of creating child pornography. The evidence came from a video that was sent to The Chicago Sun-Times, with its authenticity then verified by the police and FBI. Kelly posted the $750,000 bail and denied everything. When the case came to court six years later, the jury concluded they couldn’t prove the girl on the tape was a minor and Kelly was found not guilty.

In 2003, the same year he released ‘Ignition (Remix)’, Kelly was charged with a further 12 counts of making child pornography after police seized a camera. It allegedly contained images of Kelly having sex with an underage girl. However, the charges were dropped after Kelly’s legal team claimed the police lacked sufficient evidence to justify the initial search that revealed the camera, and the judge agreed.

Through all of this, R Kelly never stopped releasing albums, touring, or being celebrated for his art. That finally changed in 2017, however, when Buzzfeed published an in-depth article, accusing Kelly of running an abusive “cult”. In it, a former assistant describes Kelly as “a master at mind control… a puppet master.” The article began a snowball effect that eventually led to where we are today – with Kelly standing trial.

Buzzfeed’s article saw three former members of Kelly’s inner circle describe his “cult”. They claim the singer was controlling, manipulative and used his status to maintain power over the victims. His lawyer Linda Mensch responded to the piece in a statement: “We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life.

“It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence, put down the guns, and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that.”

The article, instead, led to a fresh wave of allegations. A former fan, Jerhonda Johnson, shared her experience of Kelly starting a sexual relationship with her when she was just 16. He eventually gave her a cash payout in exchange for her legally-enforced silence.

In 2018, a 2018 BBC Three documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, saw filmmaker Ben Zand try to break down what he called a “wall of silence” surrounding the singer’s personal life. In the film, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones explains that she was part of Kelly’s “sex dungeon”, where she was forced to have sex with him and other people. She believes some of the girls in the “sex dungeon” were underage, and talks about how he told her he had been “training” one of the girls from the age of 14 to be one of his “pets”. Lovell Jones, the singer’s friend and collaborator, tells the documentary that the singer’s liking of young girls was “common knowledge in the camp”.

In 2018, an online campaign to #MuteRKelly called on his label RCA Records to drop the singer – they didn’t – and though his lawyer and personal assistant quit, Mensch (the former) said her departure was “unrelated to any allegations related to Mr Kelly’s social life”.

Initially, the streaming service Spotify removed R Kelly songs from users’ playlists (though they reversed the decision in early 2019). There were protests outside Kelly’s shows. Later that year, he released the song ‘I Admit’, which included the lyrics: “Only God can mute me. Am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?”

But in January 2019, a six-part Lifetime documentary, Surviving R Kelly, was broadcast, featuring testimony from numerous accusers. Two weeks after it was broadcast, RCA finally dropped Kelly and his upcoming tour was cancelled. A month later, a celebrity lawyer claimed he had received a video showing Kelly having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

The singer was soon charged in Chicago with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty. “I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me,” he said in an interview with CBS News. The allegations painted a picture of Kelly as an organised abuser who would recruit and transport underage girls across state lines for sexual purposes. There were also numerous allegations regarding the creation of child pornography.

He pleaded not guilty, but bail was denied with Kelly apparently posing a flight risk as well as “the strong possibility of witness tampering.” And indeed, in August 2020, three of Kelly’s associates were charged with attempting to harass or pay off witnesses. Allegedly, one victim was offered $500,000 for her silence, while another had her car set alight.

Kelly has remained incarcerated ever since. The trial in Chicago was meant to take place in March last year, but was delayed after prosecutors seized smartphones, hard drives and iPads from a storage facility. This week, a separate trial began in Brooklyn. In a pre-trial hearing that saw US District Judge Ann M Donnelly attempt to narrow down what evidence can be shown to jurors, Kelly’s lawyer Thomas A Farinella finally confirmed that the relationship Kelly had with the 15-year-old Aaliyah was sexual. In a statement to The Independent, he said: “The defence does concede that Mr Kelly had underage sexual contact with Jane Doe #1.”

The trial will centre on six unnamed women, but in order to substantiate the racketeering charge, prosecutors will also bring up allegations of other crimes such as sexual assault. According to The New York Times: “Kelly’s defense is likely to say that all accusers are ‘disgruntled groupies’ who had consensual sex with him but changed their stories out of regret or for money”.

The trial will last about a month and won’t be televised, nor will the public or press be allowed in the courtroom. Instead, they’ll have to watch from two separate rooms. Potential jury members were questioned over a three-day period to gauge their awareness of Kelly, their views and personal experience on matters of sexual misconduct, and their opinion of the #MeToo movement. The resulting anonymous jury is made up of seven men and five women.

Kelly denies all the charges, with his lawyers saying that the US government “has done nothing more than stitch together a series of events spanning over three decades in an attempt to create an irrefutable mirage of guilt as to Mr Kelly, which will make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial.”

However Maria Cruz Melendez, an assistant US attorney, told the jury that the case “is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot. This case is about a predator. A man who used lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse to dominate his victims and to avoid accountability.”

If convicted, Kelly could spend life in prison. The trial is expected to last around a month.