/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Federal, provincial, and municipal governments to make major housing-related announcement in Surrey/

SURREY, BCr, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of B.C., and the City of Surrey will be making a major announcement related to housing.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey–Newton, the honourable Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey–Whalley, and Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey, for the announcement.

Date: December 2, 2021



Time: 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET



Location: Virtual: announcement can be viewed here: https://asquared.tv/cmhcbc.html



Media dial-in: 1-866-206-0153 Participant passcode: 3238760#







SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/02/c1702.html