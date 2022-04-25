/R E P E A T -- Transat A.T. Inc. - Media Advisory - Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 27/

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., a holiday travel reference worldwide, particularly as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand, will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on Wednesday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. A question period for business reporters will follow the Meeting at 11:30 a.m. (see registration instructions below).

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10:00 A.M.

Only shareholders will be able to ask questions at this meeting.

→ Webcast of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders here.

Virtual media briefing (on registration only)

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:30 A.M.

After the Meeting, journalists will be able to take part in a virtual media briefing during which they can ask questions.

The conference will be held on the Teams platform.

→ Registration

Journalists who wish to participate and ask questions must register at communications@transat.com with their name and media by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A Teams link to connect to the media briefing will be sent in advance to registered media representatives only.





Journalists who wish to participate in spectator mode only must make a request to communications@transat.com by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A web link to view the media briefing will be sent to registrants in advance.

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

