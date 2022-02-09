/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Health Canada officials to hold a technical briefing regarding the report - Health of Canadians in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action/
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Officials from Health Canada will hold a technical briefing to discuss the report – Health of Canadians in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action
Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
February 9, 2022
Time
1:00 PM (EST)
Location
The technical briefing will be held by teleconference only.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-877-413-4815
Local dial-in number:
613-960-7526
Passcode: 9839816#
