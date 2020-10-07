ReconAfrica to Participate in Africa Oil Week Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that Scot Evans, ReconAfrica CEO will be participating in the Africa Oil Week Virtual Conference in two sessions being broadcast today, October 7th, and tomorrow, October 8th.

Mr. Evans, is speaking in a two-part discussion titled "Spotlight on Namibia" moderated by Dr. Adam Law, Director, ERCE. In addition to Mr. Evans the sessions also feature Mrs. Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines & Energy, Namibia.

Subject to conference scheduling, session one is due to air at approximately 16:15 GMT/11:15 EST today and session two is due to air at approximately 16:45 GMT/11:45 EST October 8. The sessions are approximately 10 minutes each.

About AOW Virtual

Brought to you by Africa Oil Week (AOW), AOW Virtual (7-8 October 2020) is a free to attend online conference aimed at reigniting African oil, gas and energy. True to AOW's roots, the conference will be packed full of strategic outlooks, debates, and a much-anticipated government bidding round. It will offer AOW's global oil and gas audience a platform to discuss insights, challenges and opportunities post COVID-19.

Hundreds of C-level executives from across the value chain are expected to attend, as well as government representatives from countries including Somalia, Namibia, South Africa and the USA.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

