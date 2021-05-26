/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Hamlet of Tulita/
Hamlet of Tulita, NT, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing in the Hamlet of Tulita.
Media are invited to join Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, and Douglas Yallee, Mayor of Tulita, for the announcement.
Date:
May 26th, 2021
Time:
10:15 AM MT
Location:
The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://vimeo.com/event/1005822
Notes:
Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference:
(+1) 888 886 7786
Conference ID: 90120315
