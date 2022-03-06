/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA/
COQUITLAM, BC, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam – Port Coquitlam, Fin Donnelly, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Richard Stewart, Mayor of Coquitlam, and Stephen Bennett, CEO, Affordable Housing Societies, for the announcement.
Date:
March 7, 2022
Time:
9:00 AM PT
Location:
3100 Ozada Avenue, Coquitlam, BC
Street parking is available south of Inlet Street.
