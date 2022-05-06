/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health promotion across Canada/

WINNIPEG, MB, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement supporting mental health promotion across Canada.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

May 6, 2022

Time

12:00 PM (CDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

N.E.E.D.S. Inc.

Multipurpose Room (MPR)

251a Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Masks are required to be worn at N.E.E.D.S. Inc.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62515575120

Passcode: 025330

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

