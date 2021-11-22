/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CRTC to Hold a Hybrid Hearing/

WHEN: Monday, November 22, 2021 TIME: 9 a.m. MST (11 a.m. EST)

OTTAWA-GATINEAU, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will hold a hybrid hearing commencing on November 22, 2021.

During this hearing, the CRTC will consider Rogers Communications' application to acquire Shaw Communications' broadcasting assets, which include its cable and satellite services.

Important Notification: In light of the ongoing pandemic and public health guidelines with respect to social distancing, which impacts room capacity, only parties appearing in person will be permitted at the Hearing location.

A live video feed of the hearing will be available on the CRTC website for media that are interested in following the proceedings.

If you would like additional information, please contact the CRTC's Media Relations team at 819-997-9403 or by email.

Are you interested in following the hearing and obtaining tabled documents during the proceeding? Follow us on Twitter: @CRTCHearings

Reference documents and links:

Hearing Agenda

Broadcasting Notice of Consultation CRTC 2021-281

Ask a question or make a complaint

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/22/c7718.html