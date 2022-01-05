/R E P E A T -- Atmofizer To Attend CES 2022 In Las Vegas/

·4 min read

Atmofizer to unveil latest "back to work" air purification solution and video produced by Planet Grande

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that it will attend the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company will be located at booth #52946 in The Venetian Convention and Expo Center from January 4, 2022 until January 8, 2022. Atmofizer intends to use the CES stage to release its latest "back-to-work" product solution, connect with new distributors and collaborate with integrators, including some of the world's largest appliance manufacturers.

Atmofizer To Attend CES 2022 In Las Vegas (CNW Group/Atmofizer Technologies Inc.)
Atmofizer To Attend CES 2022 In Las Vegas (CNW Group/Atmofizer Technologies Inc.)

"We are excited to launch a new form factor in air purification intended to give businesses the confidence to bring their staff back to work," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "Companies want to create a clean-air environment to accommodate a return-to-the-workplace and our new solution can help achieve that, whether it be the office, cubicle or conference room."

"The impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic demands that we change the paradigm of how we look at stopping dangerous microscopic airborne particles, viruses and bacteria altogether," said Atmofizer board member, Dr. Joshua Helman. "Our solution is to make the particles larger through agglomeration technology. We cannot rely on the traditional approach of conventional filters."

Atmofizer will also release a video entitled "The Air We Breathe", created by seven-time Emmy Award winning Planet Grande Pictures.

Watch the video HERE: https://vimeo.com/641646057/c4b31074d0

"The Air We Breathe aims to explain the environmental challenge of air quality and our technological breakthrough," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "We are excited to share more videos soon."

"The subject of air quality is finally getting the attention it deserves alongside water and food." Said John Watkin of Planet Grande Pictures. "When Atmofizer introduced us to their technology, we immediately recognized the opportunity. We could have made a full-length documentary. We're honored to be a part of this project."

Corporate Update

The Company has retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") to provide investor and public relations services including content creation, web development, and webcasting for the Company in North America. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement, EMC will provide these services for a period of two months for an aggregate cash fee of US$300,000. Certain functions of EMC may include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please visit https://atmofizer.com/.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent-pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications

About Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

EMC is an international investor relations firm based in Orlando, Florida that specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and improved visibility to the institutional and retail investment community. EMC is not a "related person" (as defined under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) of the Company.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
390 North Orange Avenue, Suite 2300
Orlando, Florida
32801
ndudek@emergingmarketsllc.com
Tel: (321)-206-6682

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the Company attending CES 2022, the release of the Company's latest back-to-work product solution, the release of "The Air We Breathe" video and other future videos regarding the Company's products and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r-e-p-e-a-t----atmofizer-to-attend-ces-2022-in-las-vegas-301454108.html

SOURCE Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/05/c7796.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet tops 30 again as Raptors rout Spurs

    Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Pascal Siakam had 18 and 12 as the Raptors crushed the Spurs on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three.

  • Why is Antonio Brown still on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster?

    Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Brown's potential availability to other teams has been the center of discussion between the NFL, Bucs and players union.

  • No fans, possibly no Matthews and McDavid as Leafs prepare to host Oilers

    New provincial pandemic restrictions in Ontario regarding crowd sizes means the showcase will be played without spectators, while the status of two superstars remains in doubt following recent positive COVID-19 tests.

  • Ben Roethlisberger thanks fans for 'love and support' after last home game at Heinz Field

    Ben Roethlisberger may have played his final home game at Heinz Field on Monday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Winners and losers for Week 12

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey stock report for Week 12.

  • Trail Blazers to decide on plan for Damian Lillard after abdominal injury continues to linger

    Damian Lillard is going to miss his ninth game with his abdominal injury on Wednesday night.

  • NFL chaos? Jaguars win would incentivize Chargers, Raiders to play for tie with playoffs at stake

    A Jaguars upset of the Colts could set up a long-shot, yet fascinating scenario with some tough decisions in the NFL's season finale.

  • Report: ESPN, Rachel Nichols agree to settlement after fallout from Maria Taylor comments

    Rachel Nichols is reportedly free to pursue other opportunities immediately.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Novak Djokovic gets medical exemption to compete at Australian Open without COVID-19 vaccine

    A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Oilers' issues extend far beyond goaltending

    Dave Tippett is right: Mikko Koskinen has been a major problem. But the goaltender is just one of many for the floundering Oilers.

  • Flames owners say agreement with Calgary on new arena officially terminated

    The company that owns the Flames says an agreement with the city on the construction of a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome has been terminated.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • When are the 2022 Winter Olympics? And why are they so controversial?

    Everything you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • The sports storylines that could define the Beijing Olympics for Canadians

    Imagine the life of an athlete preparing for the Beijing Olympics at this very moment. The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned. Meanwhile, infection could possibly prevent you from making it to Beijing — and even if you do, it's tough to predict how quickly your body will recover. Still, it's the Olympics — a once-in-four-years opportunity to cement yourself among the all-time greats in your sport. And for many, once in a lifetime. An

  • Early National Title betting guide: UGA vs. Bama rematch

    Nick Bromberg breaks down the upcoming 2022 College Football National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will the Tide roll as they did in the SEC title game or will Georgia finally slay the dragon? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two

  • Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points. Vegas’ offense, which produced 13 goals in the previous three games, mustered only two goals late in the third, making the game interesting, but not enough. The Go

  • LeBron, Monk lead Lakers' late rally past Kings, 122-114

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. Monk hit six 3-pointers in yet another impressive offensive game, and Russell Westbrook ad

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are responding to new coach Dave Lowry. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night. It was the third win in a row for the Jets, all under Lowry, who replaced longtime coach Paul Maurice last month. Maurice resigned on Dec. 16. Winnipeg, in fifth place in the Central Division with 37 points, was coming off a 5-4 overtime victory Sunday against the Pacific Division-leading