/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (March 4, 2022)/

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

March 4, 2022

Time

1:00 PM (EST)

Location

The news conference will be virtual only.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Passcode: 4054386#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: Healthy Canadians







SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c8735.html