/R E P E A T -- He won $2,000,000 online - Québec 49: A new multimillionaire in the Montérégie area!/

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Montérégie resident Yvon Thibert got the surprise of his life when he found out he was a multimillionaire! It was with a ticket that he bought online that he won the $2,000,000 grand prize in the May 16 Québec 49 draw. Our interview with the winner was conducted virtually to comply with physical distancing rules.

The lucky winner Yvon with Patrice Lavoie, Corporate Director, Media and Public Affairs at Loto-Québec. (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Yvon recently opened an account on lotoquebec.com in order to purchase his lottery tickets online. The decision paid off because, a few weeks later, he won the $2,000,000 Québec 49 grand prize.

It was the morning after the draw that he checked his ticket and found out he won. "I saw a bunch of zeros with a two in front of them. I couldn't believe my eyes!" the new multimillionaire confided.

He wasted no time in telling his wife the good news. Like him, she was speechless when she saw the huge amount displayed on-screen.

With his windfall, Yvon says he has every intention of keeping his lifestyle the same, but one thing is for sure, he plans to treat his three kids and his grandkids, and invest some of the money.

Our virtual interview with the winner can be accessed via Loto-Québec's YouTube channel (in French only).

Yvon, gagnant d'un lot de 2 000 000 $ à Québec 49

COVID-19: How to claim your prize

As part of the collective effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, and to protect the health of its customers and employees, Loto-Québec temporarily suspended in-person prize claims at its prize claim offices on March 18. We are asking winners of prizes of $25,000 or more who have a physical lottery ticket to contact Loto-Québec's customer service team. All other prizes can be claimed by mail.

Please note: Owners of physical lottery tickets with an expiry date between March 17 and September 17, 2020, inclusively who've won a prize will have an additional six months to claim it. We advise them to hold on to their ticket(s); they'll be able to claim their prize when things get back to normal. The payment terms for prizes won on lotoquebec.com remain the same.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. In 2019, Loto-Québec paid out 88 prizes of $1 million or more. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 23 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

