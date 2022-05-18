/R E P E A T -- Check your lottery tickets! - Loto-Québec is looking for one multimillionaire and three millionaires/

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding one multimillion-dollar winner and three million-dollar winners who have yet to claim their prize. The winning tickets were purchased in the Capitale-Nationale region, Outaouais, Estrie, and Montréal.

Among the prizes that have yet to be claimed are a $2,000,000 Québec 49 prize and three $1,000,000 Lotto Max and Extra prizes. The winning Québec 49 ticket was purchased in Quebec City, while the three other winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the RCM of Brome-Missisquoi, and Montréal.

Loto-Québec is also looking for the last of the 10 Formule groupe shares that won the January 5, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw. This ticket, which won its owner $100,000, was purchased in the RCM of Beauce-Sartigan, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Lastly, a $166,666 prize that was won in the January 17, 2022, Grande Vie draw has yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased in Blainville, in the Laurentides.

A reminder that customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.

Unclaimed prizes:

$2,000,000 – Québec 49
Where the ticket was purchased: Quebec City
Administrative region: Capitale-Nationale
Draw date: August 14, 2021
Prize category: Grand prize
Winning selection: 10 16 19 35 39 47
Prize claim deadline: August 14, 2022

$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
Where the ticket was purchased: Aylmer
Administrative region: Outaouais
Draw date: June 22, 2021
Prize category: Maxmillions
Winning selection: 04 18 21 27 32 38 44
Prize claim deadline: June 22, 2022

$1,000,000 – Extra
Where the ticket was purchased: RCM of Brome-Missisquoi
Administrative region: Estrie
Draw date: November 5, 2021
Prize category: Grand prize
Winning number: 1098974
Prize claim deadline: November 5, 2022

$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
Where the ticket was purchased: Anjou
Administrative region: Montréal
Draw date: March 29, 2022
Prize category: Maxmillions
Winning selection: 12 20 26 35 40 45 48
Prize claim deadline: March 23, 2023

$166,666.70 – Grande Vie
Where the ticket was purchased: Blainville
Administrative region: Laurentides
Draw date: January 17, 2022
Prize category: 5/5
Winning selection: 11 20 31 37 43
Prize claim deadline: January 17, 2023

$100,000 – Lotto 6/49
Where the ticket was purchased: RCM of Beauce-Sartigan
Administrative region: Chaudière-Appalaches
Draw date: January 5, 2022
Prize category: Guaranteed prize (1 of 10 Formule groupe shares)
Winning selection: 76359161-05
Prize claim deadline: January 5, 2023

Unclaimed prizes: More information

  • Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.

  • Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn't been claimed after several weeks.

  • All unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more are also listed in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.

  • Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. In 2021, Loto-Québec paid out 145 prizes of $1 million or more. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 22 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

