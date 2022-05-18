/R E P E A T -- Check your lottery tickets! - Loto-Québec is looking for one multimillionaire and three millionaires/
MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding one multimillion-dollar winner and three million-dollar winners who have yet to claim their prize. The winning tickets were purchased in the Capitale-Nationale region, Outaouais, Estrie, and Montréal.
Among the prizes that have yet to be claimed are a $2,000,000 Québec 49 prize and three $1,000,000 Lotto Max and Extra prizes. The winning Québec 49 ticket was purchased in Quebec City, while the three other winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the RCM of Brome-Missisquoi, and Montréal.
Loto-Québec is also looking for the last of the 10 Formule groupe shares that won the January 5, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw. This ticket, which won its owner $100,000, was purchased in the RCM of Beauce-Sartigan, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Lastly, a $166,666 prize that was won in the January 17, 2022, Grande Vie draw has yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased in Blainville, in the Laurentides.
A reminder that customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.
Unclaimed prizes:
$2,000,000 – Québec 49
$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
$1,000,000 – Extra
$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
$166,666.70 – Grande Vie
$100,000 – Lotto 6/49
Unclaimed prizes: More information
Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.
Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn't been claimed after several weeks.
All unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more are also listed in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.
Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.
About Loto-Québec
Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. In 2021, Loto-Québec paid out 145 prizes of $1 million or more. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 22 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c9545.html