/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government re-introducing bill to strengthen protections for Canadians health and the environment/

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a virtual press conference to make an important announcement on the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). He will be joined by Mr. Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. Technical experts will also be on-hand for media questions regarding the technical contents of the bill.
Event:
Virtual Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time:
3:30 p.m. (EST)
Location:
Zoom Webinar
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode for questions.
