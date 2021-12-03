/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Housing-related Announcement in Saskatoon/
SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with Marv Friesen, MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale, as well as Councillor Hilary Gough, City of Saskatoon, Glen McCallum, President of Métis Nation – Saskatchewan, and Sean Willy, Indigenous Home Innovation Initiative and Indigenous Steering Committee, for the announcement.
Date:
December 3, 2021
Time:
10:00am CST
Location:
412 Avenue P South, Saskatoon, SK
The event will also be livestreamed for the media at this link:
https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/j/97309916665?pwd=Y3ZuL2twc1JmSXJiQW92cVVYK0JkQT09
Notes:
Media can also participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement in-person, through the livestream chat function, or through either teleconference line:
(+1) 877 369 0926
(+1) 855 880 1246
