/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Réseau express métropolitain: Project update and the worksites to follow/

Date: June 3, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. Address: Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Espace C2

900 René-Lévesque Blvd West, Montréal

Québec, Canada H3B 4A5

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CDPQ Infra and the REM project office invite media representatives to an update on the Réseau express métropolitain project. Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra, and Harout Chitilian, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Development and Strategy at CDPQ Infra will be attending the event.

The REM is the largest public transit project in the last 50 years. Currently in its construction phase, the REM has more than 30 construction sites spread out over Greater Montréal.

Agenda:

• 1:00 p.m.: Arrival of media • 1:30 p.m.: Beginning of press conference (in person and virtual; see below) • 2:00 p.m.: Question period • 2:30 p.m.: End of conference

COVID-19 measures:

To prevent gatherings and to comply with physical distancing rules, only one camera for all media will be allowed on site (camera pool). Photographers will be allowed on site.

The conference will be broadcast on the Digicast platform. To participate in this virtual press conference, you must first register using the contact information below to receive login instructions. If you wish to attend the conference in person, please let us know.

A media kit containing a press release, the presentation, recent photos of the work sites and a few videos will be sent to the media attending the virtual conference at the time of the conference.

