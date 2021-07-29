/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to highlight progress of Calgary Airport Trail expansion project/

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will highlight the progress of the Calgary Airport Trail expansion project. He will be joined by the Mayor of Calgary, His Worship Naheed Nenshi, The Calgary Airport Authority's Vice President of People, Risk and General Counsel, Carmelle Hunka, and the City of Calgary's Director of Transportation Infrastructure, Kerensa Fromherz.

Minister Alghabra, Mayor Nenshi, Carmelle Hunka, and Kerensa Fromherz will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 8:45 a.m. MDT Location: Calgary International Airport

Departures Level of the International Terminal, outside Door 17 (curbside)

2000 Airport Road NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6W5

For media participation on-site:

The event will be held curbside, outside of Door 17 of the Departures Level of the International Terminal. For more information about getting to the event location or for information about media parking, please contact Krista Ouellette, Communications Specialist, Calgary Airport Authority, at 403-700-9997.

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada's guidance and the Calgary International Airport's requirements, a face covering is required inside the airport; face coverings are recommended outdoors.

We ask that people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, not to attend.

