/R E P E A T -- Hydro-Québec asks the population to reduce its electricity consumption on Friday and Saturday/

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec anticipates that electricity consumption could again exceed historic highs on Friday and Saturday, January 21 and 22. The ongoing deep freeze over the last few days, makes it difficult for buildings to retain heat, which causes demand for heating to go up.

Hydro-Québec is asking the population to voluntarily use less electricity on Friday, January 21, throughout the day, and during the morning of Saturday, January 22, 2022. The company understands that the current situation, with many people working from home, makes this challenging for some, but wishes to remind customers that every little bit counts. The most effective measures to apply are the following:

Turn down the thermostat by a degree or two (Celsius), especially in rooms that aren't in use.

Reduce the use of major appliances (especially dryers and dishwashers) or postpone their use.

All of Hydro-Québec's generation facilities will be in service and we will be utilizing all the means at our disposal to reduce demand, including dynamic pricing, Hilo challenges and reduction programs for SMEs and large industrial customers.

The utility will also reduce heating and lighting in all its buildings in Québec.

Hydro-Québec sincerely thanks the population for its cooperation.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c7752.html