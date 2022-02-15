/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Citizenship ceremony to commemorate National Flag Day of Canada and mark Black History Month/

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - To commemorate National Flag Day of Canada and mark Black History Month, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, along with distinguished guests, will welcome 29 candidates into the Canadian family at a special virtual citizenship ceremony.

Special guests:

Judge Suzanne Carrière

Dr. Richard Vedan, MSW Ph.D., RSW, Chiteleqches, Elder Scholar and Associate Professor Emeritus UBC Social Work

Daniel Bernhard, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship

Melisizwe Brothers, Singers (performing the national anthem)

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 15:30 ET

Media are asked to register in advance via Zoom:

https://bespokeav.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6ZFQ0ElXQL6AQhCakKNlwA

The ceremony will also be available for editing and download after 17:30 ET via the Dropbox link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/datjni41kqpekvl/AAAu9vlUVpk-I0XsKgmwyCt-a?dl=0

