/ R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce funding to assist organizations supporting refugees and vulnerable newcomers/
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will make an important funding announcement, via teleconference, to assist organizations that deliver resettlement and settlement services to refugees and other vulnerable newcomers to Canada. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Attendees include:
Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey – Newton
Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie – Bathurst
Jonathan Oldman, Chief Executive Officer, Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia
Kim Chamberlain, Director General, L'Association multiculturelle région Chaleur
Date: Monday, January 17, 2022
Time: 12:30 ET
Notes for media:
The media availability will be by teleconference:
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c3812.html