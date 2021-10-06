/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines/

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will host an embargoed media technical briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines. Journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions and the technical briefing will be on a not-for-attribution basis. Information provided during the briefing will be under embargo until the Prime Minister makes an announcement at approximately 11 am.

Date

October 6, 2021

Time

9:00AM (EDT)

Location

The technical briefing will be held virtually. Journalists who wish to ask questions can do so by teleconference.

To receive the briefing materials and the dial-in information, please register with Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat Media Relations at media@tbs-sct.gc.ca. By registering to receive materials in advance, participants agree to the embargo.

