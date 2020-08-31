/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Historic Order for the Lion Electric Co. - Another Step Forward in the Electrification of Heavy Transport/

ST-JÉRÔME, QC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lion Electric Company and CN are pleased to invite media representatives to a press conference on Monday, August 31 at 10:00 AM for the joint announcement of an important step forward in the electrification of heavy transport.
Press conference regarding a historic order of zero-emission trucks
Monday, August 31, at 10:00 AM
The Lion Electric Company
921 Chemin de la Rivière Nord
Saint-Jérôme, QC, J7Y 5G2
Guests may also choose to attend the press conference virtually: https://youtu.be/xpvBvjV1Ems
Mr. Marc Bédard, President, Lion Electric Company
Mr. Jean-Jacques Ruest, President, CN
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
Mr. Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment
Please note that face masks are mandatory and social distancing must be observed in accordance with current public health directives.
