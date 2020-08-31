/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Historic Order for the Lion Electric Co. - Another Step Forward in the Electrification of Heavy Transport/

ST-JÉRÔME, QC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lion Electric Company and CN are pleased to invite media representatives to a press conference on Monday, August 31 at 10:00 AM for the joint announcement of an important step forward in the electrification of heavy transport.

What

Press conference regarding a historic order of zero-emission trucks

What

Monday, August 31, at 10:00 AM

Where

The Lion Electric Company

921 Chemin de la Rivière Nord

Saint-Jérôme, QC, J7Y 5G2

Guests may also choose to attend the press conference virtually: https://youtu.be/xpvBvjV1Ems

Who

Mr. Marc Bédard, President, Lion Electric Company

Mr. Jean-Jacques Ruest, President, CN

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Mr. Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment

Please note that face masks are mandatory and social distancing must be observed in accordance with current public health directives.

