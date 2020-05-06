/R E P E A T -- Notice of Annual Meeting - Boralex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2020/

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX:BLX.TO - News) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

This year, to limit the risks posed by COVID-19 to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, this event will be held in a virtual-only format, with live audio webcast. The online access to the Annual Meeting will start at 10 h 30 EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, if they are connected to the Internet and fulfill the conditions set out in the Circular. Non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a securities broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Date and time: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 EDT



Internet link: https://web.lumiagm.com/242953600



Procedure: Click Login and then enter your 15-digit Control Number and Password boralex2020 (case sensitive);

OR click Guest and then complete the online form.





Registered Shareholders: The 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received is your Control Number.

Duly Appointed Proxyholders: Computershare will provide the proxyholder with a 15-digit Control Number after the proxy voting deadline has passed and the proxyholder has been duly appointed AND registered.



If you attend the meeting online, it is important to maintain your Internet connection at all times during the meeting in order to vote when balloting starts. It is your responsibility to ensure you are connected throughout the meeting. Allow for ample time to join the online meeting and complete the procedure.

Story continues

Non-Registered Shareholders: A "non-registered shareholder" is a shareholder whose Class A shares are not registered in their own name, but are held in the name of a nominee such as a trustee, financial institution or securities broker. If your Class A shares are listed in an account statement provided to you by a broker, in all likelihood such shares are not registered under your name, but under the name of your broker or an agent of that broker. Without specific instructions, Canadian brokers and their agents or nominees are prohibited from voting shares for the broker's clients. If you are a non-registered shareholder and wish to attend, participate or vote at the meeting, you MUST insert your own name in the space provided on the voting instruction form sent to you by your intermediary, follow all of the applicable instructions provided by your intermediary AND register yourself as your own proxyholder. When you do so, you are instructing your intermediary to name you as your proxyholder. By doing so, you are instructing your intermediary to appoint you as its proxyholder. It is important that you comply with the signature and return instructions provided by your intermediary. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will not be able to vote at the meeting, but will be able to attend the meeting as guests. This is because the Corporation and our transfer agent, Computershare, do not have a record of the Corporation's non-registered shareholders, and, as a result, will have no knowledge of your shareholdings or entitlement to vote unless you appoint yourself as proxyholder.

Note that the Boralex Annual Report and Circular are available on sedar.com.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r-e-p-e-a-t----notice-of-annual-meeting---boralex-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-6-2020-301053557.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c7415.html