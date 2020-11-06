/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Virtual press conference: Meet the winner of the record-breaking $70,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot/
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the media are being invited to attend a virtual press conference, during which Loto-Québec will present a cheque for $70,000,000 to the October 9 Lotto Max jackpot winner
The cheque will be presented to the winner via a robot, in accordance with current public health guidelines, on Friday, November 6 at 11:30 a.m. at Loto-Québec's head office in Montréal. The press conference will be live-streamed so that members of the media can attend virtually. Presenter Anick Dumontet will be there to greet the winner.
Members of the media must contact Loto-Québec's Corporate Department of Media and Public Affairs by phone at 514-499-5151, or by email at relationsdepresse@loto-quebec.com to confirm their attendance.
How to attend
By phone
A conference call line will be available for members of the media who'd like to ask questions. They'll have to log on by 11:15 a.m.
Toll-free phone number: 514-284-8600
Conference number: 9208497
On Facebook
The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook via a group page intended only for members of the media.
Members will be able to write their questions to the winner in the comments section right under the video. To access the group page, journalists must ask to join it at least 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.
Link to the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/accesmedia/
In summary
What
Press conference with the winner of the $70,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot
When
Friday, November 6, at 11:30 a.m.
Where
Virtually
SOURCE Loto-Québec