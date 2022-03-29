/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Airbus Canada to host Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon during his visit to the new A220 pre-assembly area in Mirabel/

MIRABEL, QC, March 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On March 29th, Airbus Canada to welcome Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, who will visit for the first time Airbus Canada's new Pre-Final Assembly Area (Pre-FAL) at its Mirabel facility.

Mr. Benoit Schultz, President and CEO of Airbus Canada and Mr. Philippe Mhun, Director of Programs and Services, Airbus, will accompany the Minister on his visit. A press briefing will follow.

This will be the first time Airbus Canada has opened the doors of this new building, which recently became operational, to external visitors.

Date:

Tuesday, March 29, 2022



Time:

8h30


Media arrival and check-in (Mirabel site visitors' gate)




9h


Tour of the facilities (media are invited to follow the tour)


*Photo and video opportunities




9h30


Press briefing



Lieu:

Main entrance for visitors / old building


Airbus Canada – A220 final assembly site


13 100, boulevard Henri-Fabre


Mirabel, QC J7N 3C6

Please note that the various sanitary measures in effect on the site must be respected at all times.

SOURCE Airbus

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c5007.html

