/R E P E A T -- Notice to the media - The Montreal Chamber Music Festival will offer Montrealers no less than 22 free concerts by Les Jeunes Virtuoses de Montréal, thanks to the financial support of the City of Montreal, as part of the project entitled "Agir pour l'animation du centre-ville par les festivals et événements 2021"/

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Chamber Music Festival and Mayor Valérie Plante of Montreal invite you to an important press conference that will welcome and launch the return of this leading cultural event for a 26th edition during this time of pandemic. 15 Young Virtuosos of Montreal will perform briefly to illustrate the passion and talent that will animate them throughout their tour of the most beautiful public squares of downtown.
DATE:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
TIME:
10:00 am
PLACE:
Christ Church Cathedral
635, St.Catherine West
Montreal (Qc) – H3A 2B8
(Easy parking at the front entry of the Cathedral)
SUBJECT:
The animation of the downtown area by a series of 22 free concerts of the Young Virtuosos of Montreal project
