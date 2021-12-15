/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The Government of Canada offers support to employers and youth/

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will be accompanied by her Parliamentary Secretary, Jenna Sudds, to announce the launch of the employer application period for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2022 program.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, December 15, 2021

TIME : 9:00 a.m. (EST)

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

Note: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

