/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - PS Jones to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement/

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Indigenous communities across Canada.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022



Time: 10 a.m. EST



Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.





Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c0510.html