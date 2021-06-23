/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Miller and Indigenous Services Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19)/
OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, Valerie Gideon, Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, and Dr. Tom Wong, Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Date: June 23, 2021
Time: 11:30 AM (ET)
Location: Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200
144 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
The media availability will also be held by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Passcode: 1629630#
Minister Marc Miller
GovCan – Indigenous
