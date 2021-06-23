/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Serré to Announce Support for Local Green Initiatives in Southwestern Ontario (Virtual)/

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Joanne Vanderheyden, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, will virtually announce support for local green initiatives in Southwestern Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

June 23, 2021



Time:

1 p.m. EDT



Location:

This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.



Notes:

Media must register with media@fcm.ca to attend the virtual press

conference and obtain the Zoom link.



Livestream:

https://www.facebook.com/FederationofCanadianMunicipalities

