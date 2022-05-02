/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the Montreal Port Authority annual meeting/

MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) invites media representatives to its annual meeting. The 2021 results of MPA activities will be presented on this occasion.

When? Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m. (EDT)



What? Annual meeting of the Montreal Port Authority



Who? Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer, MPA

Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the Board of Directors, MPA



How? Prior registration required by email :

communications@port-montreal.com

*Please specify if you wish to participate to the meeting on site or via web conference

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre. The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

