/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the Montreal Port Authority annual meeting/

MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) invites media representatives to its annual meeting. The 2021 results of MPA activities will be presented on this occasion.
When?
Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m. (EDT)
What?
Annual meeting of the Montreal Port Authority
Who?
Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer, MPA
Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the Board of Directors, MPA
How?
Prior registration required by email:
About the Port of Montreal
Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre. The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.
