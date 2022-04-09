/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser, Minister Alghabra and PS Lalonde to announce additional measures for Ukrainians coming to Canada/

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport will make an announcement regarding additional measures for those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Minister Fraser's Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde will also be in attendance.

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022 Time: 12:00 ET

Notes for media:

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Local: 613-954-9003

Toll-free: 1-866-206-0153

Passcode: 8245597#

