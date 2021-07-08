/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canadian Travel & Tourism Industry Leaders to Hold a Press Conference at the Canadian Museum of history/

Ottawa Business Leaders request the Federal Government hold off on sending Canadians to the polls until a comprehensive re-opening plan is announced.

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable, including leaders from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Ottawa Board of Trade, the Hotel Association of Canada, the Westin Ottawa, the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition and Wilderness Tours to hold a press conference at the Canadian Museum of History.

