/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight Budget 2022 commitments on bringing more health care workers to rural and remote communities/
OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit Brandon, Manitoba, to share news about Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable. Minister Hutchings will highlight Budget 2022 commitments to increase loan forgiveness for doctors and nurses in rural and remote communities.
Date:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (Central Time)
Location:
Brandon University
Health Sciences Complex, Main Floor Foyer
270 18th Street
Brandon, Manitoba
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate on site or via teleconference.
Participation on site
Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.
Participation via teleconference
Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c1427.html