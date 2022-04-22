/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Valdez to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement/

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Region of Peel.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: April 22, 2022 Time: 10 to 11 a.m. EDT



Location: ChargePoint Charging Station

7 Water Street, Parking lot #21

Mississauga, Ontario L5M 1T9

Note: The event will take place outside at the ChargePoint Charging Station. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

