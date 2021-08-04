/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay and Minister O'Regan to announce forest conservation project at Vimy and Beaumont-Hamel/

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will announce a project to conserve and manage forests at the Canadian First World War memorials at Vimy and Beaumont-Hamel.

Both ministers, along with other event participants, will be available to media following the virtual event.

Date: Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Time: 9:00 EDT

Registration: Journalists who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@veterans.gc.ca with their name and media outlet to receive the video call link.

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

