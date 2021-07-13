/R E P E A T -- Notice - Minister Joly to announce support to create jobs and foster economic activity in Canada's communities/

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, will make an important announcement supporting jobs and growth across Canada. Minister Joly will be joined by Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre.

Minister Joly and MP Badawey will answer questions from the media in person and via virtual press conference following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021



Time: 2:00 p.m. (EST)



Location: Stevensville, Ontario



RSVP: Please submit your request to fdo.rsvp-rsvp.fdo@canada.ca to receive event details. Please specify if you require login information for the virtual announcement of if you would like to attend in person.





IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the press conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID–19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Face masks must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadaBusiness, Instagram: @canadabusiness

Follow @FedDevOntario on social media for our news updates: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Southern Ontario Spotlight.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/13/c1470.html