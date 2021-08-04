/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to help youth have the supports and opportunities they need to build long and successful careers/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will meet with young people from Boys and Girls Clubs Canada to discuss Canada Summer Jobs opportunities for youth across Canada.

A photo opportunity will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, August 4, 2021



TIME : 12:45 p.m.



PLACE : Fraserview Club (Boys and Girls Clubs of South Coast BC)

7595 Victoria Drive

Vancouver

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. on August 4.

The Zoom link will be provided to those who register and wish to attend virtually.

In-person attendance instructions:

Arrive 20 to 30 minutes before the announcement for pre-screening.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c1881.html