/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Gould highlights Government of Canada Budget 2022 investments in Early Learning Child Care/
GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will make a funding announcement on innovative Early Learning and Child Care practices for the benefit of families in Canada.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m. MDT
Place:
Getting Ready for Inclusion Today
(The Grit Program)
12852 – 141 Street NW
Edmonton AB T5L 4N8
Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 08:00 a.m. MDT on Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Instructions:
Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c0421.html