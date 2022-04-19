/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Gould highlights Government of Canada Budget 2022 investments in Early Learning Child Care/

GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will make a funding announcement on innovative Early Learning and Child Care practices for the benefit of families in Canada.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022



Time: 11:00 a.m. MDT



Place: Getting Ready for Inclusion Today

(The Grit Program)

12852 – 141 Street NW

Edmonton AB T5L 4N8

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 08:00 a.m. MDT on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Instructions:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c0421.html