/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to be presented to two PEI residents in Souris/

SOURIS, PE, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to two individuals during a ceremony in Souris to recognize their efforts to improve Veterans' well–being, as well as their exemplary work commemorating Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.

Minister MacAulay, along with other event participants, will be available to media following the event.

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021



Time: 13:00 ADT



Location: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #3 Souris

56 Main Street

Souris, Prince Edward Island

Onsite:

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

Media and guests are asked to respect physical distancing guidelines from the Chief Medical Officer of Health. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

