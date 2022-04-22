/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Prince County, PEI/

MISCOUCHE, PE, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; His Worship Basil Stewart, Mayor of the City of Summerside; His Worship Albert Gallant, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Miscouche, and His Worship Alcide Bernard, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Wellington.

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022 Time: 3:00 p.m. ADT Location: Miscouche Fire Hall

21 Main Drive East, Miscouche, PE

C0B 1T0

