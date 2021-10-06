/R E P E A T -- Emergency COVID-19 summit tonight: Canada's doctors and nurses meet to discuss devastating impact on health system/

Meeting to be followed by virtual news conference tomorrow

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -Tonight, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) are hosting an emergency COVID-19 summit to discuss the pandemic's devastating impact on Canada's health care system and health workers. The closed meeting is expected to bring together more than 30 national and provincial health organizations and will focus on identifying priorities for responding to the crisis.

The CMA and the CNA will host a virtual news conference on Wednesday (Oct. 6) to provide a summary of the discussion.

WHAT: CMA & CNA EMERGENCY COVID-19 SUMMIT: POST-MEETING DEBRIEF



WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:00 am (ET)



HOW: Zoom Webinar

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://cma-ca.zoom.us/j/86168015067?pwd=cUhiL1hFM3hnem4rcnF0L1dwbkg4dz09

Passcode: 007885

Or One tap mobile : Canada: 8557038985,,86168015067# (Toll Free)

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: 855 703 8985 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 861 6801 5067

International numbers available: https://cma-ca.zoom.us/u/kbZozRnGB1

GUESTS:

CMA President Dr. Katharine Smart

CMA Quebec board member Dr. Abdo Shabah

CNA President Mr. Tim Guest

BACKGROUND:

Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have brought the health system to a breaking point in many parts of the country

Vaccination rates are at a standstill and public health measures are now being reinstated in many areas

Health workers are exhausted and demoralized, with many leaving the front line

Significant backlogs of surgeries will affect the health system and quality of life of patients for years to come

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of the medical profession. Our focus is on creating strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture, and ensuring every person in Canada has equal opportunity to be healthy. In partnership with physicians, medical learners, patients and others, we advance these goals through advocacy, knowledge sharing and granting.

About the CNA

The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. We represent registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and retired nurses across all 13 provinces and territories.

