/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Mendicino in Bathurst, New Brunswick to discuss new pathway to permanent residence for French-speaking essential workers and international graduates/

BATHURST, NB, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is holding a special event to discuss the recently launched pathway for French-speaking temporary residents intending to reside outside Quebec.
Minister Mendicino will be joined by:
Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst
Isabelle Thériault, Member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick for Caraquet
Liane Roy, President of La Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada
Date:
Monday, July 12, 2021
Time:
11 a.m. (local time)
Place:
Chaleur Multicultural Association
325 Main Street
Bathurst, NB
E2A 1B1
