/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Mendicino in Bathurst, New Brunswick to discuss new pathway to permanent residence for French-speaking essential workers and international graduates/

BATHURST, NB, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is holding a special event to discuss the recently launched pathway for French-speaking temporary residents intending to reside outside Quebec.

Minister Mendicino will be joined by:

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst

Isabelle Thériault, Member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick for Caraquet

Liane Roy, President of La Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada

Date: Monday, July 12, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. (local time)



Place: Chaleur Multicultural Association

325 Main Street

Bathurst, NB

E2A 1B1

