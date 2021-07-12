/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Mendicino in Bathurst, New Brunswick to discuss new pathway to permanent residence for French-speaking essential workers and international graduates/

BATHURST, NB, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is holding a special event to discuss the recently launched pathway for French-speaking temporary residents intending to reside outside Quebec.

Minister Mendicino will be joined by:

  • Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst

  • Isabelle Thériault, Member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick for Caraquet

  • Liane Roy, President of La Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada

Date:

Monday, July 12, 2021

Time:

11 a.m. (local time)



Place:

Chaleur Multicultural Association


325 Main Street


Bathurst, NB


E2A 1B1

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

