/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in St. John's/

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Bernard Davis, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's.

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021



Time: 1:00 p.m. NDT



Location: Metrobus Depot

25 Messenger Drive

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c4799.html